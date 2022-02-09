Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Bought by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) by 9,920.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488,007 shares during the quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of Marqeta worth $33,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MQ. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marqeta alerts:

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NASDAQ MQ traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $10.81. 146,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,135,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MQ shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.62.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.