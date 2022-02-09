Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 8.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 6.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 50.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $56.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

