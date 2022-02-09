Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 14,327 Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BFS. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Saul Centers news, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 3,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $203,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,163 shares of company stock worth $1,053,303. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saul Centers stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $55.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 156.16%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

