Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 6,505 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,925,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $137.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.32. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.