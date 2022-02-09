Martingale Asset Management L P Has $587,000 Position in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,461 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.18% of KemPharm worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in KemPharm by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in KemPharm by 357.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in KemPharm by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in KemPharm by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KMPH. Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright raised KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ KMPH opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93. KemPharm, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $18.15.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KemPharm, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

