Martingale Asset Management L P Has $749,000 Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 26.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after acquiring an additional 76,579 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 975,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,676 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABCB. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of ABCB opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $44.38 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

