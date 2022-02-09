Martingale Asset Management L P Has $790,000 Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 111.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 535,342 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 665,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,332,000 after buying an additional 150,386 shares during the period. Finally, KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 85.7% in the second quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,567,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT opened at $165.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of -92.18 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $155.57 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.24.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.46.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.