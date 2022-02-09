Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $640,000 in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.06% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $13,549,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 93.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PHAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $520.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.