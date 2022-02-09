Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $823,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,506,000 after buying an additional 20,319 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,506,000 after acquiring an additional 164,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,089,000 after purchasing an additional 174,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

NYSE:SRE opened at $137.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.32. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

