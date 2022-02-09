Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 63.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,114 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.93. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

