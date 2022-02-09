Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Shares in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOVT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,031,000 after acquiring an additional 22,372 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,960,000 after acquiring an additional 24,676 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 1.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 31,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $142.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.73 and a 1-year high of $184.44. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 103.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.69.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

