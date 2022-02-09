Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases Shares of 17,112 Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEPC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 490.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,781,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,731,000 after buying an additional 1,479,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 50.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,946,000 after buying an additional 1,362,574 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 18.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,958,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,162,000 after buying an additional 920,006 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at about $16,628,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 4,095.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 243,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after buying an additional 237,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

BEPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $56.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

