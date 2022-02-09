Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,114 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,733,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $2,615,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.93. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.69.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.