Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 5,109 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 26.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 47,565.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 860,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,636,000 after acquiring an additional 858,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after purchasing an additional 573,698 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $13,221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,771,000 after buying an additional 246,796 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 144,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABCB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABCB stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.24. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

