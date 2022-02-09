Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Masco has raised its dividend payment by 94.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Masco has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Masco to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.04. Masco has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,460 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.