Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.100-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Masco also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

MAS stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,025,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,268. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.04. Masco has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Masco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.67.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,941 shares of company stock worth $3,237,460. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

