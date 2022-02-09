Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.880-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Masimo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.340-$4.340 EPS.

MASI stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.52. The stock had a trading volume of 383,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,473. Masimo has a 1-year low of $198.24 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.82.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $9,796,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,661 shares of company stock valued at $25,555,795. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

