Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

Mastercard has raised its dividend by 76.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mastercard to earn $12.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

NYSE MA opened at $377.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.69. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.24.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 662,938 shares of company stock worth $220,493,126 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mastercard stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

