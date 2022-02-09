Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTW. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.71) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 970 ($13.12) price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Mattioli Woods from GBX 1,014 ($13.71) to GBX 969 ($13.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Mattioli Woods stock opened at GBX 807 ($10.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £410.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 838.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 803.35. Mattioli Woods has a 1 year low of GBX 673.55 ($9.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 908 ($12.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In other Mattioli Woods news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 14,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.51), for a total value of £121,352.60 ($164,100.88).

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

