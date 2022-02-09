Maverix Metals Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Maverix Metals to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of MMX opened at C$5.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$784.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 15.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.84. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$5.04 and a 52 week high of C$7.70.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.24 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.03%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.