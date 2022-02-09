MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $420.00

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 420 ($5.68) and last traded at GBX 420 ($5.68), with a volume of 79096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.81).

The firm has a market cap of £444.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74. The company has a current ratio of 21.43, a quick ratio of 20.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 642.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 852.15.

In other news, insider Richard Douglas bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,112 ($15.04) per share, with a total value of £222,400 ($300,743.75).

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

