McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of MCFE stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. McAfee has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McAfee will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in McAfee during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in McAfee by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 267,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

