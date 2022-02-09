McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Buys 144 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 802.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,543,000 after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 213,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.53. 67,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,228,521. The firm has a market cap of $386.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,945 shares of company stock valued at $100,341,442. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

