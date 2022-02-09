McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FM. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 114,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,015,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the third quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the second quarter worth about $239,000.

Shares of FM stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.49. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,214. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

