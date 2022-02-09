McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the quarter. Hercules Capital comprises about 1.2% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Hercules Capital worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,130. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTGC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.