McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure comprises 2.5% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $14,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 41.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 415,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,467,000 after buying an additional 121,210 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,483,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,004,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,116 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,035. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AY. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

