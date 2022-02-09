McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 207,593 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Information Services Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the third quarter worth $72,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth $79,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Information Services Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. 885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $350.30 million, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

