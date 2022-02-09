McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,099 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 20.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,110 shares of company stock worth $4,989,318 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.94. 58,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,728,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The company has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

