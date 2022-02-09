Mchain (MAR) One Day Volume Tops $7.00

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Mchain has a market capitalization of $14,340.30 and $7.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mchain has traded down 65.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00010561 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000544 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000083 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 80,478,325 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

