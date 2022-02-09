MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.88 Million

Analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will announce sales of $155.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.24 million to $156.52 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year sales of $639.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $638.93 million to $640.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $685.61 million, with estimates ranging from $673.75 million to $697.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $152.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.06 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAX. Citigroup lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth about $269,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 53.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 140,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 38.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 43,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 19.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,359,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,226,000 after purchasing an additional 218,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 53.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.23. 742,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,630. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $70.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86.

MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

