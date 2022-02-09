Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Lowered by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.82. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

