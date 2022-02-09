MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Gap Up to $14.21

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.21, but opened at $14.86. MeiraGTx shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 283 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGTX. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $667.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.77.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 391.81% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $299,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 1,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 44,093 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,664,000 after buying an additional 373,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 17,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

