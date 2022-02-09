Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Down 2.4%

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.28 and last traded at $26.28. Approximately 1,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 658,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,694,000 after acquiring an additional 638,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 480,066 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $4,481,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 808.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 124,715 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 77.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 283,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 123,937 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

