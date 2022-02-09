Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.60

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.60 and traded as high as $6.10. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 41,077 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.84 million, a P/E ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.

In other news, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 12,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 19,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $97,835.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 89,899 shares of company stock worth $398,104 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MACK. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

