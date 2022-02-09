Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.60

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.60 and traded as high as $6.10. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 41,077 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $76.84 million, a P/E ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.
In other news, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 12,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 19,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $97,835.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 89,899 shares of company stock worth $398,104 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.