Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEOH. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Methanex by 26.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,523 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Methanex by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,281,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Methanex by 46.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 596,022 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Methanex by 53.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,473,000 after purchasing an additional 460,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 6.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,301,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,883,000 after purchasing an additional 84,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methanex stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $49.40. 39,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

