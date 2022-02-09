MGM Resorts International Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

MGM Resorts International has decreased its dividend by 97.9% over the last three years. MGM Resorts International has a dividend payout ratio of 0.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MGM Resorts International to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $48.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,594,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.79.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

