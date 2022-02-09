Michael A. Beindorff Purchases 7,193 Shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Stock

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Director Michael A. Beindorff purchased 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $34,886.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:LFVN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 74,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,742. LifeVantage Co. has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $10.34. The company has a market cap of $64.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
