Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $404.72

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 404.72 ($5.47) and traded as high as GBX 457.10 ($6.18). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 457.10 ($6.18), with a volume of 601,458 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 408.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 404.65.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.03%.

In other Micro Focus International news, insider Greg Lock purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £1,044,000 ($1,411,764.71).

Micro Focus International Company Profile (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.