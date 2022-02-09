Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Position Boosted by Natixis

Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2,993.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,624 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 27,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.71%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

