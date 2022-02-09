Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Position Reduced by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,549 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $64,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $52,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 77,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,454. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.70.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

