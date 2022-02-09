Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Midland States Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens cut Midland States Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

MSBI stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $671.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $347,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,873 shares of company stock worth $666,721 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 221,464 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,247,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after purchasing an additional 120,774 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 81,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

