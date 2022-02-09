Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Trading 1.7% Higher

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND)’s stock price traded up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 150 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 150 ($2.03). 8,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 73,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.50 ($1.99).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.97) target price on shares of Mind Gym in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £150.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 149.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 173.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

