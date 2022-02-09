Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CL King decreased their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $70.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.40. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $64.59 and a 12 month high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after purchasing an additional 45,090 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,501 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 86,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

