Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

MTX stock opened at $70.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.40. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $64.59 and a 1-year high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,856,000 after buying an additional 85,380 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,248,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,752,000 after buying an additional 155,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,285,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,017,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,462,000 after buying an additional 63,170 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

