Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
MTX stock opened at $70.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.40. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $64.59 and a 1-year high of $88.62.
In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,856,000 after buying an additional 85,380 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,248,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,752,000 after buying an additional 155,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,285,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,017,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,462,000 after buying an additional 63,170 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.
