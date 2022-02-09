Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 26.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 99,141 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Minerva Neurosciences were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 126.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 722,843 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,082,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 333,438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 562,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 43,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 81,904 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $48,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

NERV opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

