Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.09.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $106.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.42. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $98.55 and a one year high of $214.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.56.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $607,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $46,899.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 26,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 2,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.