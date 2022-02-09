Mirrored Apple Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.18 Million (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $11.18 million and $445,146.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for about $175.17 or 0.00393380 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00049437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.57 or 0.07261480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,539.25 or 1.00019900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00051930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00054784 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006391 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 63,825 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.