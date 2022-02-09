Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock Holdings Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AVO. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

AVO stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $961.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.09 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

