Mizuho Lowers DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $150.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective dropped by Mizuho from $205.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.89.

Get DoorDash alerts:

NYSE DASH opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.84 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.07. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $91.96 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $2,233,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 655,438 shares of company stock valued at $113,941,382. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.