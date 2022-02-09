Mizuho Lowers Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $75.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average of $69.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

